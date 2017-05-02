Not everyone is impressed with Kim Kardashian's unexpected Met Gala look.

Less than a month after her first red carpet appearance following her devastating Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian has done it again for the Met Gala – only this time, she looked very different.

There was no bling, no feathers, no jewellery and none of the over the top designs she’s long been associated with.

Instead, the 36 year old's look was far more pared back, wearing a simple white Vivienne Westwood gown with statement sleeves, a strapless neckline and under-the-chest cinched drawstring detail.

The toned down look aligns with Kardashian's drastically different approach and attitude to life and material possessions which she attributes to the Paris incident.