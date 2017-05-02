fashion

Not everyone is impressed with Kim Kardashian's unexpected Met Gala look.

Less than a month after her first red carpet appearance following her devastating Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian has done it again for the Met Gala – only this time, she looked very different.

There was no bling, no feathers, no jewellery and none of the over the top designs she’s long been associated with.

kim kardashian live with kelly and ryan
Image: Getty

Instead, the 36 year old's look was far more pared back, wearing a simple white Vivienne Westwood gown with statement sleeves, a strapless neckline and under-the-chest cinched drawstring detail.

The toned down look aligns with Kardashian's drastically different approach and attitude to life and material possessions which she attributes to the Paris incident.

(Source: Getty Images.)
"“It was probably no secret — you see it on the show — I was being flashy. I was definitely materialistic before...Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t," she told Ellen Degeneres last week.

"It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable, I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security [I have].”

However not everyone was impressed with her new look for the Met Gala.

"Was Kim Kardashian at the right event?," tweeted one commenter, while another wrote, "Looks like she has just come from the supermarket with a good hairstyle. Not a Met outfit."

Considering the theme of the night was to honour 74 year-old Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her label Comme Des Garcons, known for its rule-breaking, out-there and generally almost unwearable designs, many berated Kardashian for not being "on theme".

But if the fact that her look was so unexpected and different to what she normally wears isn't avant-garde enough to convince you she definitely did, take a look at this look from the label's Fall 2017 show.

Comme Des Garcons Fall Winter 2017 Paris Fashion Week. Image: Getty

Familiar silhouette, anyone?

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

met gala 2017 theme
Priyanka Chopra(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Katie Holmes(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Emma Roberts(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Gisele Bundchen(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Aymeline Valade(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
sofia richie met gala
Sofia Richie(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Adriana Lima(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Sophie Turner(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Alexa Chung(Source: Getty Images.)
Claire-Danes-Met-Gala-2017
Claire Danes(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Katy PerryImage: Getty
katy Perry Met Gala
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Solange Knowles(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
Karen Elson(Source: Getty Images.)
Alison-Williams-Met-Gala-2017
Alison Williams(Source: Getty Images.)
Anna-Wintour-Met-Gala-2017
Anna Wintour(Source: Getty Images.)
Daisy-Ridley-Met-Gala-2017
Daisy RidleyImage: Getty
Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017
Elizabeth Banks(Source: Getty Images.)
Kylie-Jenner-Met-Gala-2017
Kylie Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Mindy-Kaling-Met-Gala-2017
Mindy Kaling(Source: Getty Images.)
Diane Kruger(Source: Getty Images.)
Felicity Jones(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Leslie Mann(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Huma Abedin(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Frances Bean Cobain(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Jennifer Lopez(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Stella Maxwell(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Karlie Kloss(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively(Source: Getty Images.)
Gigi Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Halle Berry(Source: Getty Images.)
Sarah Paulson(Source: Getty Images.)
Bella Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen(Source: Getty Images.)
rihanna met gala
RihannaRihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Source: Getty.
Mary J Blige(Source: Getty Images.)
Gwyneth Paltrow(Source: Getty Images.)
Kim Kardashian West(Source: Getty Images.)
Miranda Kerr(Source: Getty Images.)
Zendaya(Source: Zendaya.)
Kate Hudson(Source: Getty Images.)
Julianne Moore(Source: Getty Images.)
Janelle Monae(Source: Getty Images.)
Lily-Rose Depp(Source: Getty Images.)
Cara Delevingne(Source: Getty Images.)
Michelle Monaghan(Source; Getty Images.)
Lena Dunham(Source: Getty Images.)
Selena Gomez(Source: Getty Images.)
Reese Witherspoon(Source: Getty Images.)
