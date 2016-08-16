I'm embarrassed for any woman who doesn't call herself a feminist.

I used to get intensely irritated by celebrities – or any women – who said they weren’t feminists. This week’s example is Kim Kardashian. Sarah Jessica Parker was last week.

But now? Now I’m just kind of embarrassed for them.

Why would you not want to be something that Beyonce sings in front of. I mean seriously. I am a feminist. Beyonce is a feminist. That means I am practically Beyonce. And you can be too! Just say “well duh” next time someone asks you if you’re a feminist because that’s the only right answer whether you’re male or female.

But I’m also still irritated.

Because if you’re not a feminist, Kim Kardashian, (to paraphrase Caitlin Moran) which part of feminism is not for you? Is it having control of your own body? Deciding whether you want to get married and if so, who to? Is it being paid the same as men for the same work? Having the right to vote? Getting an education? Taking contraception? Wearing pants? Knowing that your daughter has the same social, political and economic rights as your son?

Yeah, I can see how all that stuff is a total drag. Except you’ve done all of it. Which means you are a creation of feminism, no matter which way you try to spin it.

So I’m going to put on my Mum hat now and say to all the women like SJP and Kim Kardashian who refuse to call themselves feminists……I’m not angry. I’m just disappointed in you.

Because if you’re in the position of being asked this question, it means you’re fortunate enough to have benefited from all the work of feminists before you. You’re standing on their shoulders.

It’s how you got here.

To deny this is ignorant and delusional.

It’s a bit like asking an African American person if they support civil rights. “Nah, I don’t like labels. All lives matter” said no African American EVER.

Kim is clearly confused. Because in the explanation she gives for why she’s not a feminist, she states clearly that she is a feminist:

For me, a feminist is someone who advocates for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believes that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles. Of course I want these things! I’m all aboutempowering and uplifting women. Obviously, there are things about me that people might say make me a feminist: I work hard, I make my own money, I’m comfortable and confident in my own skin, and I encourage women to be open and honest about their sexuality, and to embrace their beauty andtheir bodies.

She then goes on to make the tedious, flawed, kumbaya statement about ‘labels’ that is so typical of women who are scared that the word ‘feminist’ turns off men.

I feel that being grouped or labeled can create separation between people who do (or don’t) fall into certain categories, when they may actually share many of the same beliefs and goals. It’s not about he, she, gay, straight, black, white. The fight for equality is about ALL human beings being treated equally—regardless of gender, sexuality or ethnicity. It’s simply a personal choice that I don’t like the idea of being labeled. I’ll always fight for women’s rights. Always. I support women to the fullest. But, at the end of the day, no one should feel pressured to be labeled as anything just because they believe in certain things and support certain values or ideals.

It’s clear that Kim’s brand is about being sexually desirable to men and I suspect that she misguidedly believes (Hi Kanye) that calling herself a feminist could alienate some of her fanbase – the male part and the women who look to men for approval.