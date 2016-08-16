Kim Kardashian writes about not being a feminist. Displays all of the hallmarks she really is a feminist.

Kim Kardashian-West is a third wave feminist icon. Third wave feminism is all about the ability to be feminine, sex-positive and body positive in the way that feels best to you and no one does that better then Kim K. But despite that, Kardashian says she does not see her self as a feminist.

Last week during an appearance at the BlogHer 2016 conference Kardashian said she was not a feminist.

Now, in an essay posted on her website on Monday, Kardashian expands on why she doesn’t see herself as a feminist, and why she thinks the word hinders the fight for equality.

“For me, feminist is someone who advocates for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believes that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles,” the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star writes.