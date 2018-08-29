The 'flesh implant' fashion trend we can't stop staring at for all the wrong reasons.

Oh lordy. The future is here, and apparently it looks like creepy body modification implants. (And we thought stick-on bikinis were weird.)
Taking part in the trend, reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian showcased her new choker-esque accessory which lights up to the rhythm of her heartbeat. Meanwhile, model and social media queen Chrissy Teigen opted for a feather-like breastplate.
Queer Eye‘s Tan France has also given the look his tick of approval, and we kind of wish he hadn’t.
You’ll understand when you see the pictures.
Top Comments
No, no, no, no a million times NO! It makes me feel icky just looking at it let alone thinking about what it feels like. Eeek. I am however going to have a lil google to see how it is done & other pics!
So grotesque! There's nothing attractive or classy about this at all.