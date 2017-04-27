Kim Kardashian let slip her true (and R-rated) feelings about her unretouched butt photos.

This week, unretouched photos of Kim Kardashian West‘s world-famous behind hit the net…and boy, did the world sit up and take notice.

The photos show 36-year-old Kim, currently on a “girls’ vacation” in Mexico with big sis Kourtney, showing off her curves in a g-string bikini.

‘So what, I have cellulite?’ her face in the snaps seem to suggest.

Women of the world let out a collective cheer, because finally, we were seeing someone who’s empire was basically built on maintaining a ‘flawless’ image show off their true self.

Some of us even cancelled the gym class we had booked because HELL YEAH we have cellulite and we shouldn’t be ashamed.

(I’m lying. I never booked any gym class…)

Some people *cough Piers Morgan cough* claimed the images were disgusting and that women should not be “celebrating their flaws”. Cool.

But it seemed Kimmy K herself was firmly on team body positive, even tweeting about her ‘flawless’ body.