Please stop talking about Kim Cattrall's feuds and start talking about her epic TV show.

Unless you’ve been living in a world with no Instagram access, you’ll be well aware that Kim Cattrall is making headlines thanks to a public “feud” with fellow Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

After Cattrall confirmed on social media that her missing brother had been found dead, she then publicly called out her former co-star after she offered her condolences.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that her co-star’s “continuous reaching out” served as a “painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now”.

Since then, Sex and the City feuds past, present and imagined have been the only reason Cattrall’s name has been up in lights.

But did you know that she’s also currently starring in an amazing TV show?

Modus, which is currently available to watch for free in Australia on SBS On Demand, is an addictive thriller which follows an ex-profiler named Inger Johanne Vik (Melinda Kinnaman).

The Swedish criminal psychologist and profiler had previously assisted the Swedish police and the FBI in the US but has now put that world behind her to live in Sweden and work in the academic world while raising her two daughters.

Then her elder daughter, Stina, who is autistic, unwittingly witnesses a contract killer at work while her family is attending a wedding.