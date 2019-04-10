The video of a real life killer that inspired Killing Eve's Villanelle.

Speaking to the camera in her black-and-white striped jail uniform, convicted murderer Angela Simpson is calculated and articulate as she proudly talks about her crime.

The Arizona woman was sentenced to life in prison for locking a man in her basement and torturing him for three days before finally killing him.

In August 2009, 46-year-old Terry Neely left an assisted-care facility in his motorised wheelchair. While out, Simpson lured him to her apartment by promising drugs and sex.

Once there, she attacked him and tortured him for three days. During this time she pulled his teeth out, drove a nail into his head and stabbed him around 50 times.

Three days later, firefighters were called to a residential trash bin on fire. Neely’s remains were inside.

In a YouTube video discussing her crime, Simpson said she wished she’d kept him alive for longer so she could’ve tortured him for a week.

She claimed he was a “snitch” for police – which was not true – and that he got what he deserved, but expressed regret that her arrest meant she wouldn’t be able to kill more “snitches”.

The video of her jailhouse interview is nothing short of disturbing, but for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of hit TV show Killing Eve, it was also a source of inspiration.