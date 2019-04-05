Killing Eve will forever be known as a TV show that achieved the near impossible.

In an era overflowing with must watch, prestige TV shows and multiple streaming services heaving with new options fuelled by huge marketing budgets, the success of Killing Eve proved it is still possible for us to be surprised by a sleeper hit.

In a rare move, the ratings for Season One of Killing Eve actually grew every week throughout its eight-episode run and Google searches for “ways to stream Killing Eve” rose to feverish heights after news spread across the world about the BBC American drama.

Luckily for everyone who calls Australia home, ABC iview obtained the rights to the show and we were able to watch in fascination as Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a desk-bound MI5 officer, began to track down the beguiling but completely psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), with both women becoming dangerously obsessed with each other over the course of the season.

After the success of the critically acclaimed first season, there has been a lot of pressure on Season Two to be as sharply funny, stylish and expertly written as its first outing.

In response to the anticipation, new show-runners Emerald Fennell and Sally Woodward Gentle, who have taken over from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, have opted to kick off the second season in a blaze of bloody glory.

The first episode of Season Two starts exactly 30 seconds after Season One ended, and we are immediately let in on the fate of Villanelle as she stumbles through Paris nursing the gaping stab wound inflicted by a now regretful Eve in her apartment.