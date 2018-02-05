The Kill Bill scene we won't be able to watch the same way again.

Uma Thurman, 47, has spoken for the first time about her assault at the hands of disgraced Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with the New York Times, Thurman detailed how Weinstein forced himself onto her in a London hotel room and attempted to expose himself.

When Thurman threatened to reveal what he had done, Weinstein enacted what would appear to be his modus operandi, outlining that if she did, he would ruin her career.

But within Thurman’s revelatory interview with Maureen Dowd, is another tale of violence at the hands of a powerful man in Hollywood: Director Quentin Tarantino.

Thurman says that during the shooting of one of the most iconic films of the early millennium, Kill Bill, she almost died.

The film famously opens and closes with Thurman driving along a highway – a seemingly innocuous black and white shot.

Thurman detailed to Dowd, that with only four days left of shooting, Tarantino told her she was required to drive the blue Volkswagen Karmann Ghia down a Mexican country road. She would also need to drive at 4o miles per hour, or her hair wouldn’t blow in the right direction.

“That was a deathbox I was in…” the actor told the New York Times. Thurman was not trained as a stunt driver, a concern she raised with Tarantino. Furthermore, it was understood that the car wasn’t working correctly, and, “the seat wasn’t screwed down properly.”

LISTEN: Tracey Spicer on the year that was #MeToo. Post continues below.

Tarantino promised her the car was “fine” and insisted it was a “straight piece of road”. When it came to shooting the scene, however, the road was not straight, and was layered with sand.