"He did all kinds of unpleasant things." Uma Thurman is ready to talk about Harvey Weinstein.

With AAP.

Uma Thurman is angry and ready to talk.

After several months of saying she would reveal her sexual harasser, the Kill Bill star has detailed how Harvey Weinstein forced himself on her in a London hotel.

In a New York Times article by Maureen Dowd, Thurman also says she holds her agents at the firm Creative Artists Agency (CAA) responsible.

Thurman tells how, after the success of Pulp Fiction, “the bathrobe came out” when Weinstein asked her to meet him at his Paris hotel and then led her to the steam room, which she quickly exited.

Not long after, she met him at the Savoy Hotel in London, where she alleges, “He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me”.

In the interview Thurman described how she felt “ultimately compliant” during the sexual assault.

“I tried to say no, I cried, I did everything I could do. He told me the door was locked but I never ran over and tried the knob. When I got home, I remember I stood in front of the mirror and I looked at my hands and I was so mad at them for not being bloody or bruised.

“Something like that tunes the dial one way or another, right? You become more compliant or less compliant, and I think I became less compliant.”

Thurman returned to the hotel soon after and threatened to expose what he had done, but instead Weinstein said he would ruin her career so she recounted.

Thurman said she feels bad that so many women were later abused by Weinstein and that in some way, they may have trusted him because actresses like herself were willing to work with him.

“The complicated feeling I have about Harvey is how bad I feel about all the women that were attacked after I was,” Thurman explained to Dowd.

“I am one of the reasons that a young girl would walk into his room alone, the way I did. Quentin used Harvey as the executive producer of ‘Kill Bill,’ a movie that symbolizes female empowerment. And all these lambs walked into slaughter because they were convinced nobody rises to such a position who would do something illegal to you, but they do.”