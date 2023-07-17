Keir Johnston was behind that viral dress. He's now been charged with attempted murder.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.



One of the most viral internet moments of all time has taken a deeply disturbing turn.

In 2015, 'the dress' took over the world, with the debate over what colour it was dividing the population.

On July 14, The Times reported that Kier Johnson, 38, the Scottish man whose wedding the dress was purchased for, was charged by Glasgow's High Court for the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnson.

He is alleged to have conducted a decades-long campaign of serious domestic and coercive control, including repeated assault, isolating his wife from her friends and monitoring her movements and finances, according to The Guardian.

He is facing charges relating to incidents between April 2019 and March 2022.

Kier first found international fame seven years ago, after a photo of his mother-in-law's dress for their wedding was uploaded to Tumblr by another guest. They, like everyone, were confused about the colour of the dress.

Soon, the world was divided into two very distinct groups: those who saw white and gold, and those who saw blue and black.

Within days, Kier and Grace were doing the media rounds – including appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a very eerie coincidence, the dress was used as part of a 2015 domestic violence awareness campaign in South Africa.

"Why is it so hard to see black and blue? The only illusion is if you think it was her choice. One in six women are victims of abuse. Stop abuse against women," the ad read, alongside an image of a woman in the dress with a bruised face.

Kier has denied all charges against him. He is expected to face trial in 2024.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



Feature image: The Ellen Show.