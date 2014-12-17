When I say that I’m a sideline parent, I don’t mean it figuratively. Every week I stand on actual, physical sidelines watching my boys play soccer. And the games are never at the same location. Oh no. That would be way too organised. They are mostly at different fields so there is a lot of juggling and rushing around.

But that’s all part of the fun. And as long as each location has my beloved coffee van, I’m all set.

When I was little I didn’t do activities. We didn’t live in an area with a lot of organised sports for my mum to sign me up to. But we had a huge backyard, and it became my playground. My siblings became my teammates and my parents were our coaches and refs, for all of our invented games.

Now that I’m a mum, we live in a house with a very small backyard. But there are lots of brilliantly organised sports for us to choose from. And not all of them cost a

fortune. And all of them involve coffee carts.

So my boys both play soccer through their school. They play outdoor soccer during winter and indoor soccer during summer. They also go to swimming classes, as does

their sister. But I haven’t signed her up for any activities outside of swimming yet, mainly because she can’t decide what she wants to do. Dancing, netball, karate…every week she has a different choice and no matter how often I explain that she has to choose just one and then stick with it, she keeps changing her mind.

I am pushing for netball. They don’t wear makeup at netball and I never did get the hang of tying those karate belts when the boys were doing classes.

I’m a sideline parent and she’s a sideline sibling. She gets just as much out of watching them as they do from playing. She stands there with me on the sidelines, yelling out encouragement and clapping and cheering. Just like a little cheerleader.

Cheerleading…hmm….