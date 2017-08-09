Ahhhh... listen to the serenity. Should kids be allowed to use loud iPads on public transport?

There’s no doubt iPads are a handy parenting tool.

They keep the kids entertained while you’re working, waiting for a doctor’s appointment, or sitting though a long commute.

However, they can also be really loud and distracting, and grate on the nerves of everyone around you.

Some slightly frazzled mums have taken to Mumsnet to vent their frustration over what they view as rude behaviour by other parents.

AnneGrommit started the debate, writing: “The last few times I’ve been on a train… and on the bus I’ve had my peace disturbed by toddlers with phones/tablets either playing noisy games on them or watching programmes.

"When I've asked parents to rein them in I've been invariably met with either passive aggressive remarks about not liking children (I have three myself) or outright hostility and a statement along the lines of 'it keeps them quiet'.

"No, it doesn't. It stops them from pestering you but it's far from quiet. AIBU (am I being unreasonable) or is this an accepted 'thing' now? Because it's f***ing annoying."

She clarified that she doesn't "hate children" but she just doesn't want to be "subjected to fifty rounds of Peppa f***ing Pig".

And it seems many mums agreed with AnneGrommit's sentiment.