These boys haven't been to school in 2 years. But don’t judge the parents just yet.

Last night, 60 Minutes Australia featured two boys who are addicted to the online game Fortnite, in a segment called “Won’t stop, can’t stop.”

Many Australians who saw it agreed that it was heartbreaking to watch.

The boys, Logan, 14, and Sam, 13, haven’t attended school for as long as two years because they are gaming in their bedrooms. They throw tantrums and abuse and hurt their parents when the game is removed from them.

They are not happy children; the game brings them no joy. Instead, they are isolated from life, and very lonely.

The boys are prisoners in their homes, held hostage by the highly addictive game, which has more than 125 million players worldwide.

And as journalist Tara Brown discovered, Logan’s and Sam’s parents don’t know how to help them.

Logan’s mother, Britta Hodge, tells Brown said she has been head-butted, bitten, concussed and forced to call the police when Logan violently reacts to having the game removed.

It is clear that Logan can barely hold a sentence when he’s gaming. He tells us that he only sees his school truancy as a problem because his parents will get into trouble for keeping him home from school.

But then, he also admits he turned to gaming to cope with his parents’ marriage ending.

“I was depressed and I started playing games and it just made me feel happy again,” he says.

According to Logan’s parents, they have tried everything they can think of to help him, and claim it’s not as simple as taking the game away.

“There are always people out there who are going to judge me,” Britta says. “That’s because they don’t walk in my shoes.”

“I don’t ever want my child to be scared of me. Why should they be?”