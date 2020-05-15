After years of abuse, the Khachaturyan sisters killed their dad. They're on trial for murder.

Update: May, 2020.

“Turn to me, freak,” Mikhail Khachaturyan can be heard shouting at one of his daughters.

Their crime? Eating too many sweets.

In a video shown in the court case for Maria, Angelina and Krestina Khachaturyan – who have been charged with murdering their abusive father – Mikhail can be seen kicking one of his daughters.

"This video is further proof of what kind of father Mikhail Khachaturian was. Just a few seconds is enough to see the situation in which the girls lived," one of the girl's lawyers Alexei Parshin told Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Maria, Angelina and Krestina Khachaturyan spent their childhoods in fear, scared of the wrath of their violent dad who made their lives a living hell.

They were beaten daily, sexually abused, and shot at with an airgun, court filings as reported by AFP show. It's also claimed he put cameras in the family home to snoop on the girls.

Their mother is believed to have run away from home, due to the treatment she suffered at the hands of Mikhail, who was also allegedly a heroin addict with links to the criminal world.

The sisters refused to go to police fearing the ramifications and would beg their school friends to keep the violence a secret.

In 2016, one of the girls tried to take her own life but was saved by her sisters.