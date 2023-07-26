In the span of one year, three of Kevin Spacey's accusers all died.

Warning: This post deals with suicide and sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

Ari Behn, a former Norwegian royal who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in 2017, died by suicide aged 47, just hours after Spacey shared a bizarre video on social media.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey, 64, of groping him under the table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo a decade earlier.

He was the third Spacey accuser to die in 2019.

What happened when Netflix fired Kevin Spacey.



Behn, who was born in Denmark, was married to Martha Louise, the oldest daughter of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja, for 14 years.

The couple divorced in 2017 and have three daughters.