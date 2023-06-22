'Only God knows what happened.' Kesha and Dr Luke have settled their 9-year legal battle.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.



Kesha and her former producer Dr Luke have settled their longstanding legal battle less than a month before it was set for trial.

It ends a legal fight that began in 2014, when Kesha accused the producer, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, of drugging and raping her after a 2005 party and other abuse over a 10-year period.

Dr Luke counter-sued her denying the abuse and alleging she had defamed him.

Kesha's lawsuit was dismissed in 2016 but Luke's defamation suit has continued through delays and appeals. It was set to be finally heard in court in July 2023.

On July 22, Kesha shared both of their statements on social media.

"Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."