How Kendall Jenner became the worst kind of celebrity brand. 

It's fair to say that tearing down a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family for entertainment purposes is as groundbreaking as selecting florals for spring.

And yet, there's something to be said about the evolving brand of Kendall Jenner – the second-youngest member of the famous family dynasty that has become its own cornerstone of the pop culture realm over the past few decades – and it's not entirely positive.

Hopefully, by this point in time, we've put to rest the uncreative question often found lurking in Instagram and Facebook comment feeds that surfaces whenever the Kardashians and their various family are mentioned, the old "but why are they famous??".

This has always been an odd thing to say about the cast of a long-running TV series, who regularly grace the covers of magazines and talk-show couches, and who became the faces of multiple high-end brands before launching their own businesses.

While each of the famous sisters has carved out their own niche in the entertainment industry, Kendall Jenner's brand has evolved to that of the reluctant star, and not in a way that always paints her in the most sympathetic light.

In 2019, the model told Australian Vogue that being associated with the famous Kardashian name was a setback in her modelling career, saying: "A lot of people assumed that because I came from a 'name' that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it's the complete opposite."