Kendall Jenner is wearing "the new naked dress" to the Met Gala 2017.

Just when you thought the naked dress had reached its peak, enter Kendall Jenner.

For the 2017 Met Gala, the model opted for a seriously sparkly number – well, what there is of it.

Seriously, one wrong move – or a rogue piece of Hollywood Tape – and we could have all been in trouble.

(Source: Getty Images.)

The 21 year old wore a custom La Perla dress (yes, the lingerie brand) with a slashed neckline to, well, her crotch and a thigh high split.

The bedazzled piece of fabric is probably closer to a slip than a dress and reportedly featured 85,000 crystals which were handsewn. Wow.

And if you thought the front was daring, wait until you see the back.

Kendall-Jenner-Met-Gala-back
Image: Getty
Could the visible thong be making a comeback?

While the choice to wear a lingerie brand rather than a haute couture designer may seem surprising, there is a connection - Jenner is stars in the brand's latest campaign.

She also wasn't the only Jenner/Kardashian to go for the "naked dress" trend.

Kylie-Jenner-Met-Gala-2017
(Source: Getty Images.)

Younger sister Kylie walked the red carpet wearing sheer flesh-coloured Versace on the arm of designer Donatella Versace.

One things for sure - the sisters sure know how to cause a stir.

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

met gala 2017 theme
Priyanka Chopra(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Katie Holmes(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Emma Roberts(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Gisele Bundchen(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Aymeline Valade(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
sofia richie met gala
Sofia Richie(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Adriana Lima(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Sophie Turner(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Alexa Chung(Source: Getty Images.)
Claire-Danes-Met-Gala-2017
Claire Danes(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Katy PerryImage: Getty
katy Perry Met Gala
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Solange Knowles(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
Karen Elson(Source: Getty Images.)
Alison-Williams-Met-Gala-2017
Alison Williams(Source: Getty Images.)
Anna-Wintour-Met-Gala-2017
Anna Wintour(Source: Getty Images.)
Daisy-Ridley-Met-Gala-2017
Daisy RidleyImage: Getty
Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017
Elizabeth Banks(Source: Getty Images.)
Kylie-Jenner-Met-Gala-2017
Kylie Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Mindy-Kaling-Met-Gala-2017
Mindy Kaling(Source: Getty Images.)
Diane Kruger(Source: Getty Images.)
Felicity Jones(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Leslie Mann(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Huma Abedin(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Frances Bean Cobain(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Jennifer Lopez(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Stella Maxwell(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Karlie Kloss(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively(Source: Getty Images.)
Gigi Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Halle Berry(Source: Getty Images.)
Sarah Paulson(Source: Getty Images.)
Bella Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
