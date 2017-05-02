Kendall Jenner is wearing "the new naked dress" to the Met Gala 2017.

Just when you thought the naked dress had reached its peak, enter Kendall Jenner.

For the 2017 Met Gala, the model opted for a seriously sparkly number – well, what there is of it.

Seriously, one wrong move – or a rogue piece of Hollywood Tape – and we could have all been in trouble.

The 21 year old wore a custom La Perla dress (yes, the lingerie brand) with a slashed neckline to, well, her crotch and a thigh high split.

The bedazzled piece of fabric is probably closer to a slip than a dress and reportedly featured 85,000 crystals which were handsewn. Wow.

And if you thought the front was daring, wait until you see the back.