CULT BUY: The colourful doona set that your bed is screaming for.

Ever look around your room and think to yourself, ‘Something is just….missing here’?

I’ve found what it is.

It’s a doona cover so full of personality, so interesting that it’s almost a piece of art in itself. Ken Done’s latest bedding collaboration with Sheridan genuinely is.

Simultaneously nostalgic and new, once you're in you won't ever want to leave.

"I did things for Sheridan about 30 years ago which was very successful because there probably wasn't any other bed linen at that time that was that colourful or that kind of design. I always thought of it simply as art to sleep under," Done says.

"Of all the things that we did those years, it was the bed linen that people kept remembering saying 'I used to sleep under it ask kids' or 'I had this, I had that' so when Sheridan approached me again last year asking whether I wanted to be part of them celebrating their 50 years in business, I was very happy to do it."