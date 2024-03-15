Kelly's husband walked free after being charged with her rape. Eight days later, he killed her.





This story mentions domestic violence and includes graphic details.

In February 2021, 27-year-old Kelly Wilkinson told her family and friends she was scared of her abusive and controlling ex-husband, Brian Earl Johnston.

She’d met and married the US marine in 2011, moving to America to be with him. In 2017 she returned to Australia alone, intending to start a new life without him, but the couple reconciled soon after, and settled into a new home on the Gold Coast.

But the reunion was short-lived, and the couple separated. Johnston left the family home, but Kelly was left fearful for her safety.

By March, Johnston had been charged with raping Kelly—a charge he denies and is yet to face court for. He was released on bail, on the condition he not contact Kelly, unless it was about their children.

Eight days later, Kelly was dead—stabbed in the neck, doused in petrol and set alight by the same man. The man she’d desperately sought protection from. The man she once loved. The father of her children.