Kelly Rowland went viral for 'scolding' a woman on the red carpet. She just shared what we didn't see.

Kelly Rowland is sharing her side of the story after footage of her seemingly scolding a woman on the red carpet has circulated online.

The moment has since garnered countless headlines and came about when the 'Like This' singer was filmed in a brief argument with a security guard at the ﻿77th annual Cannes Film Festival﻿.

I mean...

The outrage was swift but to be honest, my takeaway from the above video was that the security guard was moving Rowland along and the Destiny's Child singer kindly greeted the woman before she continued to rather roughly push Rowland up the stairs — then she snapped out of annoyance. Hard relate.

But because it's 2024 — the year of the celebrity lip read — the story blew up after Page Six had Kelly's outburst decoded for the masses.