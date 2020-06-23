“I was petrified.” Kelly Rowland last saw her dad when she was 8. After 30 years, they reunited.

At eight years old, Kelly Rowland was taken away from her father.

Christopher Lovett was a heavy drinker and would often lose his temper at Rowland's mother, Doris. One day, Doris decided to take her daughter and leave.

For the next three decades, Rowland did not know the now-74-year-old man she once called her father.

"I've been without him for more than 20 years," she said back in 2011, according to the Daily Mail.

“I do have a desire to speak to him. But I have to be ready when I make that decision, and I don't want to hurry."

It would be another seven years until they would finally reunite in October 2018.

"This was the day I met Christopher Lovett," Rowland wrote in an Instagram post celebrating Father's Day in the US this week.

"This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life! After 30 years of not seeing him, not speaking to him...what would THAT mean, for me, my family, my psyche? Well, this day in Oct. of 2018, I would find out," she added, alongside a photo of her and her dad from two years ago.

The 39-year-old shared in the Instagram post that she finally found and set up a meeting with Lovett during the same time she was filming TV drama series American Soul.

"When I tell you I was petrified, I was walking to meet him, and my feet suddenly felt like they weighed A TON, needless to say I was overcome with anxiety, and I had a full on anxiety attack, in that moment I felt like the abandoned 8yr old," she wrote.