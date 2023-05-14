'Traumatised.' A new report has alleged The Kelly Clarkson Show has a 'toxic' workplace culture.

Hollywood has been in a bit of turmoil lately, especially thanks to a major writer's strike.

For Kelly Clarkson, the strike has meant The Kelly Clarkson Show had to temporarily cease production. But this week, things became even more complicated.

Rolling Stone released a report saying that according to some current and former employees, the workplace culture behind the show is allegedly "toxic".

11 current and former employees spoke to the publication for the report, saying Clarkson herself "is fantastic" but that some of the show's producers have made employees' lives "hell".

"Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative," one former employee said.

They went on to say that many of the staff felt they were overworked, underpaid and that their mental health suffered as a result of working on the show.

Another former employee said the show "is by far the worst experience I've ever had in my entire life," claiming that it deterred them "from wanting to work in daytime [TV] ever again" and that the job left them "traumatised".

A few of the executive producers who have allegedly been rude to staff were mentioned in the report.

Interestingly, the report is by the same investigative journalist who broke the story about the toxic environment behind the scenes of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.