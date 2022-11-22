The 'Bondi Beast' attacked dozens of women. Forty years later we finally know his name.

At Keith Simms' funeral in March this year, loved ones described him as doting father and grandfather, a larrikin, and hero. But this week, NSW Police exposed a far more sinister side of the Sydney man.

After a lengthy investigation, Simms, who died of kidney failure aged 66, has been posthumously linked to 31 actual and attempted sexual assaults in Sydney's eastern suburbs between the mid-80s and early 2000s. These assaults saw the perpetrator dubbed 'The Bondi Beast'.

The breakthrough by detectives from Strike Force Doreen has reportedly left Simms' family, including his wife of 43 years, stunned.

"They are so innocent in all of this and we would hate to see them victimised in any way," Sex Crimes squad boss Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said, according to The Daily Telegraph. "There was nothing to indicate he would be involved in this type of thing."

It is only through DNA evidence that Simms' sinister double life has finally been unearthed, and that we can finally look upon the face of the hooded figure who terrorised so many women.

Uncovering the 'Bondi Beast' rapist.

Police started by looking into just five cases.

It was 2005 and detectives from State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Doreen to investigate a small cluster of historic sexual assaults that had been reported in eastern Sydney five years prior.

But as they reviewed the cases, the probe was expanded to include 27 attempted or actual sexual assaults in the area between 1985 and 2001, all linked by DNA evidence and modus operandi.

The survivors, who ranged from 14 to 55 years old at the time of the assaults, were either abducted while out jogging or walking, or were violated in their own homes.