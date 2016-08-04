Notice something familiar about Keira's dress on tonight's episode of The Bachelor?

With princess fan Janey now eliminated from The Bachelor, someone had to step up and fill her Disney-loving shoes.

Surprisingly, it’s the show’s ‘villain’ Keira who’s set to have her Cinderella moment at a private ball with Richie in tonight’s episode.

And boy, will there be drama – but probably not the kind the producers were expecting.

You see, if you watched Keira glide down those ballroom steps and thought there was just something a littttle familiar about her dress, you’re right.

Talk about feeling like a princess... Image: Channel 10

The beautiful ivory colour with fine gold thread detailing. The uniquely-cut strapless neckline. Is it all coming back to you yet?

Image: Channel 10

I'll give you a hint.