Keira Rumble was told by doctors she was having a miscarriage. She knew it was something else.

This post deals with pregnancy loss.

Keira Rumble's picture-perfect Instagram feed with photos of her four-month-old daughter, Goldie, and two-year-old son, Hunter, doesn't immediately give away the heartache she went through to become a mum.

The successful founder of Krumbled Foods, Mini + Me and Habitual Beauty now has two gorgeous healthy children in her arms but has been through seven devastating losses in her bid to have a family.

Over the last few years, Keira has experienced multiple miscarriages, IVF treatment and an endometriosis diagnosis as well as a heterotopic pregnancy. This rare and complex condition occurs when a woman carries both a developing embryo inside the uterus and another embryo growing outside the uterus, often in a fallopian tube.

Aside from all the physical and emotional pain she has dealt with during her fertility journey, Keira says that one of the hardest aspects was her experience of medical misogyny.

In January 2019, after two previous miscarriages, Keira was cautiously happy to find out she was pregnant.

"Almost straight after finding out I was pregnant, something didn't feel right," Keira tells Mamamia.

"I was in the shopping centre with Anthony [Keira's husband] and I felt this really sharp pain in my left side and told him I think I needed to go to the hospital. He was initially quite taken aback as it was quite sudden but the pain was very different and specific to what I had experienced in my previous miscarriages and I knew something was wrong."