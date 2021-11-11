My Birth Story: After six devastating pregnancy losses, Keira Rumble welcomed her baby boy.

This post deal with pregnancy loss, and could be triggering for some readers.



Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile the founder of Krumbled Foods and Habitual Beauty, Keira Rumble, who is mum to four-month-old baby Hunter. Keira welcomed her son Hunter in July following six devastating pregnancy losses including a heterotopic pregnancy.

Keira Rumble and her husband Anthony met and fell in love nine years ago.

Keira always knew she wanted to be a mum, but the couple didn’t officially start trying to have a baby until early 2019.

"We had already experienced two miscarriages when I discovered I was pregnant again in January," Keira says.

"We had been trying for months and when I did the pregnancy test, I felt like something was wrong again."

Keira and Anthony went to the hospital after she began experiencing pain but they were sent home after being informed that she was likely having another miscarriage.

Watch: A tribute to the babies we've lost. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"I was told it wasn’t anything to worry about but that I should take some panadol. It was gut wrenching and the whole process felt cold.

"When I was still pregnant, there was this urgency to get me seen but as soon as I was no longer pregnant it was all about just going home and getting on with it."

After a further four weeks of pain and misdiagnosis, Keira discovered she was not having another miscarriage, but instead had a heterotopic pregnancy - a rare condition where at least two pregnancies are present simultaneously at different implantation sites with only one located in the uterine cavity.

"While I met a few amazing and empathic people, I felt my experience was very poorly handled. I documented my journey with videos as it all felt so unspoken, and within five minutes of posting one online, I was inundated with messages from other women who had been through similar experiences of loss."