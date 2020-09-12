I’m keeping my husband’s name after the divorce. My mother-in-law is going to be furious.

No one gets married with divorce in mind.

And likewise, while most women think about whether they will take their spouse’s name or keep their own after marriage, no one gives much thought to what name they will have after divorce.

Unfortunately, like around half of all marriages, mine just hasn’t worked out, so this has become a dilemma I actually do need to consider.

I went down the traditional route of taking my husband’s name after marrying him, not so much because I’m a very traditional person, but because his name is far simpler than my maiden name was, and I was thrilled to enter a life where I wouldn’t have to spell my surname every time someone had to write it down (making reservations and making appointments became a chore no more!).

It was also nice to share the same surname as my children once they arrived on the scene.

For both of these reasons, and because I’ve now had this name for more than half of my life and created my professional identity under it, I will not be changing it back after the divorce is finalised – and I know my mother-in-law is going to be furious!