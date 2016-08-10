Kayla Itsines has a message for anyone who's just starting up at the gym.

As she effortlessly manages to take a selfie while holding a plank and makes burpees look as simple as clapping your hands, it can be easy to write Kayla Itsines off as a fitness-loving alien.

But there was once a time even the Queen of Sweat had no clue what she was doing at the gym.

The Bikini Body Guide founder has spoken about the moment that changed everything, proving everyone has to start somewhere.

“I remember my first day in the gym like it was yesterday. I walked to every machine and I had absolutely NO idea what any of them did,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I felt like I was too weak to lift weights, too embarrassed to get on any of the machines and too self conscious to try anything new. I felt like that for a long time.”

It was during one of those sessions that the gym-equivalent of a fairy godmother offered a helping hand to the 24 year old.

Watch: The different type of people you meet at the gym. Post continues after video.