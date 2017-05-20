Ruby Rose just blasted Katy Perry in a single tweet.

We all love a good celebrity feud and there’s never been one more entertaining – or confusing – than Taylor Swift’s war with Katy Perry.

And now a friend of Swift’s has weighed in, with Australia’s own Ruby Rose criticising Perry in a baffling tweet.

Yesterday Perry dropped Swish Swish – the latest single from her new album – and it seems like Rose is not at all happy about it.

The Orange is the New Black star posted a tweet that’s laced with so much shade and complicated references, you almost need a pop culture dictionary to be able to decipher it.

“Purposeful poop” to “bomb a petit” to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean “fetch” happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. So let’s break it down and examine it in all its feud-y goodness.

“Purposeful poop” refers to the “Purposeful Pop”- era Perry tried to start earlier in the year with the release of her single Chained to the Rhythm. Rose very cleverly changed the ‘pop’ to ‘poop’ turning Perry’s own words into the ultimate primary school burn.