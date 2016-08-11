celebrity

Katy Perry follows Orlando Bloom's nude photos with a 'flash' of her own.

There comes a point in every couple’s life when they merge into the same person.

It starts with little things: a shared love for jumpers, an ironic pair of matching shoes, and then you wake up one morning and realise you’re spooning your twin.

Pop singer Katy Perry has begun her own twinning spiral by taking a leaf out of lover Orlando Bloom’s book.

Bloom hit the headlines last week with his nude paddle-boarding adventures with lover Perry in tow.

Perry has responded with an image that captures her posing daintily atop a bicycle in the French countryside with her bottom in full view (albeit, with underwear on).

Anything you can do, I can do better. I can do anything better than you. 

The 31-year-old shared the photo with all 54 million of her followers yesterday with the caption:

“I know it’s a little cheeky, butt…”

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 10, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

The photo has been liked more than 722,000 times with over 10,000 comments.

Most fans have simply reminded the singer of her physical beauty.

“Katy you are the most beautiful girl,” one user said.

We all remember that one moment… Post continues.

But some have ignored the obvious to focus on the little caption by the side.

“I love how her jokes makes me cringe,” one user said.

“CHEEKY is right,” another user said.

Click through for some stellar shots from Perry’s Instagram.

Katy Perry
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???