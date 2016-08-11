Katy Perry follows Orlando Bloom's nude photos with a 'flash' of her own.

There comes a point in every couple’s life when they merge into the same person.

It starts with little things: a shared love for jumpers, an ironic pair of matching shoes, and then you wake up one morning and realise you’re spooning your twin.

Pop singer Katy Perry has begun her own twinning spiral by taking a leaf out of lover Orlando Bloom’s book.

Bloom hit the headlines last week with his nude paddle-boarding adventures with lover Perry in tow.

FULL BLOOM: Orlando Bloom bares all on vacation with @katyperry https://t.co/xDWmgcQGKl pic.twitter.com/U7khHrP1IQ — NY Daily News Gossip (@NYDNgossip) August 3, 2016

Perry has responded with an image that captures her posing daintily atop a bicycle in the French countryside with her bottom in full view (albeit, with underwear on).

Anything you can do, I can do better. I can do anything better than you.

The 31-year-old shared the photo with all 54 million of her followers yesterday with the caption:

“I know it’s a little cheeky, butt…”