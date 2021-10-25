"Why has this become so difficult?" Dr Katrina Warren has 5 rules every dog owner should follow.

Dr Katrina Warren is sick and tired of dog owners not knowing the correct etiquette when it comes to their pets.

In an Instagram post in October, the TV vet - best known for co-hosting Harry's Practice - explained how she's baffled by the number of owners not putting their dog on a lead.

"Why has this become so difficult? Do people now buy a dog and forget to buy a lead?" she wrote.

"Your dog should be on a lead at cafes, walking on the footpath and at parks that are NOT designated off-leash. It’s for your dog's safety, as well as the safety of other dogs and people.

"I've witnessed some dangerous things with fights, knocked-down tables, terrified kids and boiling coffee going all directions, as well as timid dogs and puppies being terrified."

But that's not the only thing dog owners are getting wrong. We spoke to Dr Katrina to learn about five other "rules" dog owners should follow from the moment they get a puppy or adopt a dog.

Here's what you need to know.

1. Train your dog before you allow them to run off-leash in a park.

It might sound like a simple ask to train your dog before you take it for a run in the park, but according to Dr Katrina, more and more dog owners aren't doing it.

"These days, there seems to be this emphasis that it's more important to let your dog go out and play and have a social time over training," she said told Mamamia.