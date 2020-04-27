"I thought I was going to die." Katie Price on being robbed and assaulted at gunpoint.

This post contains mentions of sexual assault, and may be triggering to some readers.

Katie Price has shared that she was involved in a terrifying carjacking experience with her children in South Africa in 2018.

The 41-year-old, who is currently appearing on Channel 4’s UK reality show SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins, opened up about being held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted after her family stopped at the curbside, as Price’s son, 14-year-old Junior, needed to use the toilet.

“Six guys pulled up in their car with guns,” Price said on the reality show. “They told us to get out of the car, robbed us, hit us.”

“It was like a bad dream. Just waiting to be shot and killed,” she added.

Katie Price opens up about the reality of raising a child with a disability. Post continues below.

Speaking to The Sun after the episode aired, Price shared that she visited The Priory rehab clinic (a private mental health hospital in South West London) to treat her post-traumatic stress disorder following the horrific attack.

“The reason I went [to The Priory] was because I got held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted,” she told the publication.

“It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an Adidas hoodie was shouting in my face, swearing, and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below,” she continued.

“I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me.

“I thought I was going to die. The police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.”

When the incident occurred, Price was with three of her five kids – 17-year-old Harvey, 14-year-old Junior, and 12-year-old Princess.

The family were travelling from Johannesburg from Swaziland, while filming for Price’s reality show.

In the attack, the family were robbed of their laptops, passports, cash, jewellery, and iPads.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, Mamamia’s podcast with what women are talking about this week. Post continues below.

Following the attack, Price’s daughter, Princess, will no longer go anywhere on her own. Price has also since bought a protection dog for her family.