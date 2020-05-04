There remains near-universal backing for the coronavirus lockdown among the UK public. In our study, nine out of 10 people support the measures, including seven out of 10 who strongly support them.

In 25 years of studying public opinion in the UK, I’ve hardly ever seen seven in 10 Brits strongly support anything. The major exception is the nation’s longstanding and deep love for the NHS – which points to one key reason behind the level of compliance.

But while support for the extraordinary measures appears incredibly uniform, their impact and our underlying attitudes are not, as a new segmentation analysis from King’s College London shows.

Through statistical analysis, we’ve identified three main clusters within the population, which we’ve called the “Accepting”, the “Suffering” and the “Resisting”.

You can get an idea of the incredible variety of experiences of the lockdown among these different groups through their responses to just a few questions.

For example, nearly all of the Suffering group say they have been more anxious or depressed since the measures were announced, compared with just 8 per cent of the Accepting. A third of the Suffering say they think about coronavirus all the time, compared with 11 per cent of the Accepting.