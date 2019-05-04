"My son was enormous": Kate Miller-Heidke on what women don't tell each other about birth.

“Hey you

Stone in my shoe

I’ve been aching, feeling low

You’re so heavy

I have got to let you go.”

These are the opening lyrics to Kate Miller-Heidke’s song Zero Gravity, which she will be performing at Eurovision this month as Australia’s entrant to the 64th edition of the eclectic song contest.

The song is about Kate’s struggle with post-natal depression following the birth of her first child, Ernie, in 2016; a refreshingly bold choice of topic to tackle while representing our country on a world stage.

Here is her performance in the first ever Australia Decides live TV competition held to choose our national representative. Post continues after video.

Kate, 37, thinks the fact Australia chose her song, which was about something once considered taboo, shows just how true her words are. She is definitely not alone.

“It gives so much meaning to what I do,” the award winning singer-songwriter told Mamamia.

“You can feel really alone in those moments. For me, it was accompanied by this sense of shame for even thinking about yourself and your own problem when you should be focused on your baby.”

Kate describes her post-natal depression as feeling like a dark fog.

“It followed me around… so much of my identity is bound up in singing and writing songs, and I felt like I had lost touch with that essential part of myself. I was half a person for a while,” she admitted.

Kate says the birth of her son Ernie, now two years old, was “lengthy and traumatic.”

“My son was enormous, and he had an enormous head circumference and I am quite small,” she said.