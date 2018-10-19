Kate Middleton's adorable reaction to seeing her kids at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

This time last week Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in the second royal wedding of the year, and yes, we are still talking about it.

The wedding had some pivotal moments: it sparked Meghan Markle’s pregnancy rumours, we saw Sarah Ferguson with the royal family for the first time in a long time, and we saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte being adorable once again. And one week later, it is still their cuteness at the wedding that we just can’t get enough of.

But of course, even more excited than us to see the little royals walk in the bridal party was their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William. And one observant fan has spotted the exact moment the doting parents caught sight of their children, looking very proud indeed.

Twitter user, @RoyalSourceFR, posted a gif of the Duchess of Cambridge’s adorable reaction as she picked out Prince George and Princess Charlotte following behind Princess Eugenie down the aisle.

La réaction de Kate quand elle voit George et Charlotte descendre l’allée de la chapelle Saint-Georges au mariage de la Princesse Eugenie. ♡ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/NR8f7WrlxR — RoyalSourceFR (@RoyalSourceFR) October 16, 2018

As they walked down, it appeared Kate Middleton began laughing as she saw her children. Their well-behaved mannerisms as they walked down the aisle behind their Aunty certainly was not lost on their parents, and Prince William was quick to notice them after his wife.