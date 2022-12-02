'I’m more present now.' Kate Hudson on raising a teen, a tween and a toddler.

Kate Hudson is as well known for her complex family life as she is for over two decades as a Hollywood superstar. The award-winning actor, businesswoman, and mum of three kids, is estranged from father Bill Hudson but close to mum Goldie Hawn, step-dad Kurt Russell, and younger brother Oliver Hudson.

With slick Netflix ensemble film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery recently released in cinemas, Kate gave an interview to The Sunday Times about family dynamics and having her first son Ryder at age 26 and daughter Rani Rose at age 38.

"It is different," Kate told The Sunday Times.

"I’m definitely more present as a mother now that I’m older. With Ryder, our relationship is so special because I grew up with him. The big learning period of my life and becoming a woman happened as I was being a mother. It was a choice. We wanted to have a baby, and it felt instinctual," she added.

"I was very attached to him and vice versa. I took him everywhere. I didn’t leave him until he was two. I didn’t even really put him in school until he was 10, whereas I’m far more structured with my other kids."

Watch the trailer for one of Kate's most loved roles in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days. Post continues below.