"I don’t recommend it to most." Kate Hudson on raising three children with three different dads.

With more and more kids at home from school around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents – including celebrity parents – have been forced to homeschool their children.

In recent months, Kate Hudson, who has three children, has opened up about the struggles of homeschooling.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hudson shared that she was finding it difficult to balance her children’s schooling with running her own four businesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:47am PST

“I’m just trying to balance school and work, basically,” she said.

“The schooling thing is a huge adjustment to the kids. It’s a juggling act and an adjustment. I’m doing more reading than I’ve ever done in my life.”

Hudson, who is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa, has three children from three different fathers. As Hudson explained to DeGeneres, the three kids differ in age, making homeschooling a little more difficult, as each child has very different needs and abilities.

Hudson has two sons, 15-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson, and eight-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, from previous relationships with musicians Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.