Kate Bosworth just took the crown for the most confusing celebrity breakup announcement.

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish's break-up statement was so carefully crafted that I had to read it three times to understand that it was referring to the end of their relationship.

Posting to Instagram on Friday, Bosworth announced the end of her marriage to Polish, while simultaneously expressing her deep love for the director.

"The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago," the actor wrote.

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great unknown," she continued.

"What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely."

Bosworth added that they both "have never been so enamoured and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate."

"Together, over the last 10 years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now," she continued.

"In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."

The 38-year-old explained that she will keep in touch with Polish as they are working on a project together.

"We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation," she explained.