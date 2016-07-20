Two of the biggest names in makeup are in a very bitter feud.

He also allegedly threatened to beat up fellow Instagram beauty guru MakeupByShayla. Star tweeted, “All these Instagram girls are all talk. I’ll beat you to the f**king ground and mean it”, after claiming Shayla told his friend Mariale she needed lip fillers to fix her “disproportionate” face.

There was also controversy when the 30-year-old filmed himself on Snapchat throwing Kylie Jenner’s lip glosses in the rubbish bin, an act he later addressed in a video, explaining he was disappointed in the products and did so as a consumer. (Post continues after gallery.)

In Von D’s YouTube video, entitled “Jeffree Star: It’s so much easier to do the right thing”, she also alleges he stole the artwork used for his products by not paying the artist, B.J Betts, whom Von D had recommended to him.

“BJ drew all his logos and Jeffree went forward with them – and it’s the logos you see now on all the caps on his lipsticks. [Star] never, never paid BJ,” she claims, showing images of the original sketches on her phone.

“BJ would call him, and Jeffree basically blocked his phone.”

“In no way is this video or my post meant to bash anybody, I’m just simply stating the truth, I’m stating the facts and I think it’s important for my fans and followers to know where I stand with this,” she says.

In a matter of hours, the video has already been viewed almost half a million times.

The pair reportedly first became friends in 2006, with Star appearring on Von D’s show Miami Ink five years later. The pair has enjoyed a close relationship ever since, regularly sharing pictures together and supporting each other’s pursuits.

In her video, Von D claims she “was there” when Star created his cosmetics line in 2014, saying she was one of the first to encourage him in the venture.

Watch: Mia Freedman interviews the original Lipstick Queen, Poppy King.


