Two of the biggest names in makeup are in a very bitter feud.

Forget Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian‘s spat — there’s another online feud that’s dividing the beauty industry.
Former LA Ink star, tattoo artist and cosmetics creator Kat Von D has publicly distanced herself from fellow makeup artist Jeffree Star over his “bullying” attitude, releasing a “tell-all” YouTube video.
After years of making excuses for, and rationalizing Jeffree’s inappropriate behavior (including, promoting drug use, racism, and bullying) I can no longer hold my tongue after recent events. I know that over the years, many of you were introduced to Jeffree through me, and regardless if you chose to continue to follow him or not, I just would like to disassociate myself from him and his brand from this point on. I plan on posting a video explanation as to why I felt compelled to make such a statement. But for the time being, I simply want to apologize to anybody and everybody who has ever had to deal with any of his negativity. And yes, with a heavy heart, I will be pulling the shade “Jeffree” from my collection. Sending extra love to everyone out there. ❤️
In the video and accompanying Instagram post, Von D declared their nearly 10-year friendship over.
“After years of making excuses for and rationalising Jeffree’s inappropriate behaviour (including promoting drug use, racism, and bullying) I can no longer hold my tongue after recent events,” she wrote.
A former MySpace musician and founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Star has recently faced accusations of bullying through comments he made against fellow YouTubers who had given his range of liquid lipsticks, lip scrubs and eyeshadows negative reviews.
Yassssss #makeupporn brought to you by @milkamireille ???????????? #beautykiller #skinfrost #jeffreestarcosmetics A photo posted by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Jul 7, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT