CULT BUY: The foundation that's so full coverage, it made this man's tattoos disappear.

When it comes to foundation, there’s full-coverage and then there’s this.

Yes, we may have just found the world’s most full-coverage foundation. Meet the Kat Von D Lock It Foundation, $49.

A Dublin makeup artist going by the name of MarieMisfitx on Instagram has shared the product in action and WOW.

“Can you believe this is the same person??? I used nothing but @katvondbeauty Lock It foundation & Lock it powder. Just 3 layers!!!,” she wrote on Instagram after using it on a completely tattooed model for a video.

The Kat Von D makeup artist later explained she used one layer of translucent powder between each layers to ensure it didn’t budge, with just three layers in total.

You would never know what lies underneath. (As a side note, the makeup removal video is just as mesmerising.