Karl Stefanovic was replaced on-air by his brother... We're not sure anyone noticed.

No one noticed when Karl Stefanovic, 41, wore the same suit on the Today show for a whole year.

So it’s unsurprising that when he was replaced by his brother Peter Stefanovic, 32, on the show, little heed was paid.

After all they look similar, sound the same, and who really watches morning TV anyway?

It’s just gentle, inane background noise to ease us out of our sleep-state.

As soon as you become fully compos mentis — and hear what the hosts are actually saying — it’s the signal to turn off the TV and start the day.

The interchangeability of morning show hosts — particularly those named Stefanovic — will likely come as welcome news to Channel Nine execs.