The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 12.

2903 'mystery' cases in Victoria of great concern.

Authorities are increasingly concerned with so-called "mystery" COVID-19 cases in Victoria as infection rates appear to stabilise.

The coronavirus-hit state's seven-day case average is beginning to trend downwards as stage three restrictions and the introduction of masks have an impact.

But contact tracers have been unable to push down the number of cases with an unknown source. The overall figure rose to 2903 on Tuesday, up 40 from the day before.





Aged care deaths also show no signs of abating, with Health Minister Jenny Mikakos admitting it might be weeks before COVID-19 starts to loosen its deadly grip on the sector.

"There will be a time lag in terms of the number of fatalities and that will take longer," she told Victoria's Public Accounts and Estimates Committee on Tuesday.

Tuesday's 19 deaths took the state's death toll to 246, with 151 of those from aged care homes.

Of Victoria's 331 new cases on Tuesday, 91 are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 240 are under investigation.

There are 7880 cases active across the state, with 650 people in hospital and 43 of those in intensive care.

The effect of Melbourne's stage four lockdown isn't expected to start showing up until next week.

Premier quizzed about botched hotel quarantine.

Premier Daniel Andrews has been grilled over his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

The failed hotel quarantine scheme is believed to be responsible for the state's second wave of COVID-19 which has taken Victoria's death toll to 246 and led to the nation's toughest lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the Australian Defence Force hadn't been offered to guard the hotels at the time the program was introduced, despite reports to the contrary.