The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 12.

Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman on a US presidential ticket.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign has told supporters in a text message.
Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman and first Asian American person on a major presidential ticket in US history.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
"You make a lot of important decisions as president. But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President. I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," Biden wrote in an email from his campaign to supporters.
Harris, the only Black woman in the US Senate, was elected in 2016 after serving as California’s attorney general and, before that, San Francisco district attorney.
She's a native of Oakland, California, and the child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris has said she was inspired to attend law school after joining civil rights protests with her parents.