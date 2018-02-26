Justin Trudeau's youngest son gave zero craps about anything during his trip to India.

When you’re the Prime Minister of Canada, sometimes you go to India.

And when you’re the three-year-old son of said Prime Minister, sometimes you go too.

But it’s confusing. Because different country, bit hot, lots of attention, strange people, etc.

So for Hadrien Trudeau, the youngest son of Justin Trudeau, the last week has been somewhat of a whirlwind.

First, he met the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who gave him more attention than literally anyone else.

Then he had some issues with his hat, which were... ridiculous.