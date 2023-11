He also stressed the importance of communication for those left behind, who want to talk about their lost loved ones, and work through their devastation.

"Almost without exception, those I've told have responded with shock and pain, and then offered the well-intentioned phrase, 'I have no words'. The idea that there are no words needs to be changed. Now. Fast."

He went on to share how talking with loved ones had helped pull him through the devastating days following his nephew's passing.

“As I sat at my table and sobbed, I got a call from a friend. Gus Worland. I'd messaged and he came through for me. If you don't know Gus, he's the guy behind the ABC series, Man Up. And he's got a charity called Gotcha4Life. At his site you can sign up for a Mental Fitness Plan. I recommend it. It's smart. It's helpful. It's a life-saver.

“After I spoke with Gus, I spoke with my brother, and then two of my sisters. I spoke with my mum. Then dad. Then my mate, Craig. Then another mate, Alex. Last night I spent time talking with Aaron and Julia who thoughtfully provided our family with dinner (which was helpful, but not nearly as helpful as the hour long conversation we had when they dropped the meal off - and stayed to listen to us in our grief). And in between all of those conversations I talked with my wife, Kylie and our kids. Conversations. Words. Opening up. Crying. Laughing. Bawling. Sharing. Story-telling. Celebrating. Mourning. Grieving. Living. Everyone needs someone to talk to. Everyone needs to know they matter. Everyone needs to feel seen, heard, and valued.”