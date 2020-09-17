"I didn't pander to her." The Bachelor's Juliette on what really happened between her and Roxi.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Bachelor, Juliette Herrera left Locky and the mansion behind to get back to her DMs.

She had rappers from LA and famous TikTokers wanting to speak to her, so she couldn't waste another second listening to Locky talking about hiking and sleeping in tents.

"I had a revelation," she told Mamamia on Thursday morning.

"I had to convince myself of my own fabulousity (sic). And I thought what am I doing? I need a mansion, not a tent."

WATCH: Locky answers our rapid-fire questions. Post continues below.



Video via

The 34-year-old stylist explained that Locky "saved her dignity" by not putting her through another rose ceremony because he is a "beautiful man".

"I was so relieved. I was like I'm going out, going to get a drink, message some boys... go to the DMs, see if they're still waiting for me.

"I had to ignore them, keep them in bold. I was like 'Locky, come on. There's some eligible men here'."

While Juliette didn't make a long-lasting connection with Locky during her time on the show, she did have a "special relationship" with someone else.

At nearly every cocktail party and during some group dates, Juliette clashed with her fellow contestant Roxi Kenny.

By the time it climaxed with Roxi walking out of the mansion last Thursday night, their ongoing feud had almost become its own character on the show.

"I think the clash was on her end," Juliette explained to Mamamia. "I never had a rivalry with her. She was not my competition. We were in different lanes."

Juliette said she didn't have much to do with Roxi until that cocktail party where Roxi claimed she was trying to throw her under the bus.

"Everyone was asking me 'What's the plan, Juliette? What's the plan, tonight? What are you going to do?'

"You literally cannot throw someone under the bus or have a scheme, you don't have that power. It's all up to Locky."

Juliette said that what we saw on TV was a true reflection of what was going on inside the mansion. The house was divided into two camps - with Juliette, Areeba, Kristina and Kaitlyn in one camp, and the rest of the women in the other.

"It was a divided house. It was four girls versus the majority," she said.