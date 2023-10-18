Jules Robinson gave birth to her son in 2020. She immediately 'knew something was wrong'.

Jules Robinson has opened up about suffering with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after the birth of her son.

Speaking with co-host Mel Wilson on The Juggling Act podcast, the former Married At First Sight contestant said she "knew something was wrong" after the birth of her son, Oliver, in 2020.

"It was about three months in, and obviously because you’ve got so many hormones going on [post-partum], you don’t really know if you’re coming or going," she told Wilson.

"But I’d stopped breastfeeding and I’d just got my period [again] and it was just the most intense emotions and feelings."

Robinson described feeling so lethargic, that she felt as if she "could sleep for days".

"I am so emotional [when I’m menstruating]. I actually feel like I can’t get through — you almost feel like you can’t deal with life," she said.