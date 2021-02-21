Judge Judy has spent 25 years settling petty disputes. She's made $440 million from it.

It gave her back some time, she said. There was less primping every morning and more time for the things she’d rather do: walking her dogs, reading the paper, watching CNBC to see what the implied open was in the markets. "Freedom that I haven’t had in 40 years," she exclaimed. "And all that for just $29.95! (She was still carrying the price tag in her purse.)"

The ponytail didn't go over well. When the episodes featuring the ponytail aired so many people complained about it that the moderator of one of her Facebook fan groups (which had 15,000 members at the time) had to post a warning to the members.

"We’ve had enough of dealing with the negativity surrounding Judge Judy’s choice to change her hairstyle a month ago. We will no longer be approving any further posts about this change, and any comments about it will be deleted," it read.

It's estimated that Judge Judy is now worth over $440 million dollars. But we can't talk about Judge Judy and her enormous success without going back to where it all began.

On October 21, 1942, Judge Judy was born Judith Susan Blum in Brooklyn, New York. After high school, she attended American University in Washington D.C., before studying law at the university's Washington College of Law, where she was the only woman in her class of 126 students.

After law school, Judy worked as a corporate lawyer for a couple of years. In 1964, she married Ronald Levy, a prosecutor in juvenile court, and the couple had two children together, Jamie and Adam. A few years into her law career, Judy took some time off to raise their kids.

In 1972, she began working as a prosecutor in the New York family court system. This role took a toll on her marriage, and Judy divorced Ronald 12 years after they wed. Three months later, she met Jerry Sheindlin. They married in 1978.

In 1982, Judy's sharp tongue and assertiveness in the courtroom caught the eye of Mayor Ed Koch, who appointed her as a judge in the family court. Just four years later, she was promoted to supervising judge in the Manhattan division of the family court.

Judge Judy in 1996 at the start of her TV career. Image: Getty. In February 1993, Judy was profiled in the Los Angeles Times. The journalist Josh Getlin wrote about a hard-hitting New York judge, who was straight-talking and had no time for bulls**t.