Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

“Nnnnnnnghhhhhhhh.”

^ That’s the strange and indecipherable sound we’re all making on this dreary hump day.

Wednesdays are just the worst, aren’t they? Ugh. UGH.

Before you lose the plot and throw your iPhone out a window (don’t do that, it’s far too expensive) why don’t you read some sweet sugary celebrity gossip?

It’s better than therapy. We promise. (For legal reasons we should probably say that we’re kidding… so, erm, we’re joking, guys. Don’t stop seeing your psychologist because you read our Celeb in 5 posts every day, please…)

1. Disgraced Christian Josh Duggar has welcomed his first child since his Ashley Madison “personal crisis”.

The oldest (and douchiest, but that's not the point) member of the Duggar family has welcomed his fifth child with wife Anna; the first the couple have had since his penchant for adultery was realised.

(For those who missed the memo, Josh was busted on Ashley Madison. Oh, and in 2015, he also cheated on his heavily pregnant wife. He's also been accused of allegedly molesting five girls between the ages of 14 and 15. So, you know, stand up guy etc etc.)

After some six months in a Christian-based rehab, where he recovered from his "secret addiction" to pornography, old mate Josh was prepared to join the family again.

Now? Little son Mason Garrett has joined the world.

“He arrived today without complication and we already adore him," the duo wrote in a blog post. "The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing."

Mason joins the little crew of Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, and Meredith.

2. Britney Spears spends AU$158,000 on massages every year. And then there's her wardrobe...

Remember the Brittany Spears meltdown of 2007? We're guessing she does too, because 10 years on, she's still paying for it.

The singer remains under a conservatorship order, which means everything she spends is monitered through a 'responsible party' and available for public retrieval.

TMZ went ahead on our behalf and obtained the docs detailing what Britney spent in the past year, and it turns out, she's just like us. Big ticket items included the essentials like groceries, haircuts, make up and even Target purchases - she's so real.